EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 316,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
