EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 316,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 456.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

