Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average of $169.25. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $203.99. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.73.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

