Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.31 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31, Briefing.com reports. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXPE traded up $24.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.17. 11,347,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.75. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

