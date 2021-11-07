Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.31 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $24.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. Expedia Group has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

