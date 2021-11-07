ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stake Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.44% of ExlService worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

