Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.74. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. Analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exicure during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Exicure during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exicure during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Exicure during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

