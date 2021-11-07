ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $634,115.04 and $1,844.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014322 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

