Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $31.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 604,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,396,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 125.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 86.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

