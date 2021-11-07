Evercore ISI Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an inline rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $781.64.

HubSpot stock opened at $802.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.43. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $329.72 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

