European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.19, but opened at $31.98. European Wax Center shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 3,248 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Dorvin D. Lively acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

EWCZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.