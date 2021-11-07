EUNOMIA (ENTS) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, EUNOMIA has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One EUNOMIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EUNOMIA has a total market capitalization of $60,369.53 and approximately $50.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00085434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.71 or 0.07373000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.00 or 1.00373757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022210 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. EUNOMIA’s official message board is ent.zone/blog . The official website for EUNOMIA is ent.zone . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EUNOMIA

