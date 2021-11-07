Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $348.95 and a 1 year high of $472.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

