Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $182.14 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.