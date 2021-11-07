Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $107.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $107.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80.

