Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,403 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

