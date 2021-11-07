Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $215.00 to $274.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $283.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

