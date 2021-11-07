Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $559,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 28.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

