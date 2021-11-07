Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

