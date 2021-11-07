ETHA Lend Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00258063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

