Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.31.

EPRT opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.