Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

EPRT opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

