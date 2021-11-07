Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

