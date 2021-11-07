Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

