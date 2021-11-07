Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$80.50 price target (down from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.21.

EQGPF stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

