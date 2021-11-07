ePlus (PLUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ePlus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of ePlus worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

