Epizyme (EPZM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Epizyme to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPZM opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Epizyme stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.98% of Epizyme worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

