EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 23697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

