EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.91.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

