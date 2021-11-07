Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.