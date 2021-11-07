Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 171,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,468. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

