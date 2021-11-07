Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 8.7%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.10. 16,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 321,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Enova International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,774. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.