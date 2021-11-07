Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 8.7%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.10. 16,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 321,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.
ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.
In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,774. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
