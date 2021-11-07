Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

TSE ERF opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

