Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

NYSE:ERF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

