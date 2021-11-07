Energy Web Token Market Capitalization Tops $296.86 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $9.87 or 0.00015928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $296.86 million and $2.84 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00086246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00081124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00100062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.61 or 0.07391593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,978.10 or 0.99968618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

