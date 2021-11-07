Energo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,610.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Energo has a market capitalization of $222,384.07 and $22,610.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00255806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

