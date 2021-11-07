Energean’s (ENOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 888.50 ($11.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.22. Energean has a 52-week low of GBX 525.10 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -41.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 803.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 774.45.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

