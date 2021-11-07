Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Energean has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

