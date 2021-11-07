Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Down 15.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) dropped 15.9% during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$10.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enerflex traded as low as C$8.64 and last traded at C$9.01. Approximately 155,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 266,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$798.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.53 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

