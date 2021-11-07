Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.25 by UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.25 ($10.88) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.07 ($10.67).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

