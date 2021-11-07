Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $46,919.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.06 or 0.00308304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014850 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001236 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00248388 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013712 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003912 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.