Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.