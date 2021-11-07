Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Releases Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:EBS traded down $19.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.11. 7,241,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,924. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.