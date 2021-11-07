Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

