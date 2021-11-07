Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

