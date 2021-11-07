Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $177.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.63.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

