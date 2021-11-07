El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

LOCO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 355,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $567.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in El Pollo Loco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

