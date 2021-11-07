Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

