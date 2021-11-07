Edgeware (EDG) Trading 77.1% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $135.10 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00255143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00102854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,517,010,512 coins and its circulating supply is 5,869,498,754 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

