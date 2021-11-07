Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.57

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.57 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 51,993 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.57.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.