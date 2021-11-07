eBoost Price Hits $0.0368 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $1,433.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.00319375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

